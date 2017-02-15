Residents say allegations against Sandusky’s son open old wounds

Related Coverage Jerry Sandusky’s son Jeffrey arrested on child sex charges

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – State College residents and victim advocacy groups said the news about convicted pedophile Jerry Sandusky’s adopted son facing sex assault charges opens old wounds in the community.

Jeffrey Sandusky, 41, was arraigned in Bellefonte on 14 charges involving allegations from two young girls. Pennsylvania State Police began their investigation on Sandusky in November 2016.

“You can’t even say it’s a tragedy because it really goes beyond that,” said David Stone, a State College resident of 14 years.

Andrea Fisher, CEO of Youth Services Bureau, called the news “tragic.” She said the Jerry Sandusky scandal brought the topic of sexual abuse to light in the community.

“It is critically important that we, as adults, not become so exhausted from this. That we stop talking about it and that we start stepping up because we always need to put children first.”

Fisher said the community is more prepared to tackle child sexual abuse, thanks to local programs providing training.

These programs include:

Centre County United Way

Centre County Women’s Resource Center

YMCA of Centre County

Youth Service Bureau

All groups formed a partnership to bring Stewards of Children, a prevention training program that teaches adults how to prevent, recognize, and react responsibly to child sexual abuse.

Jeffrey Sandusky’s bond is set for $200,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, February 22.

