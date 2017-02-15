Residents say allegations against Sandusky’s son open old wounds

Jeffrey Sandusky, 41, was arraigned in Bellefonte on 14 charges involving allegations from two young girls

By Aaron Thomas, WTAJ Published: Updated:
This undated photo provided by the Centre County Correctional Facility shows Jeffrey Sandusky who was charged Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, with multiple charges of sexual offenses involving children. Jeffrey Sandusky is one of former Penn State assistant coach Jerry Sandusky's sons who is serving a lengthy prison sentence for sexual abuse. (Centre County Correctional Facility via AP)
This undated photo provided by the Centre County Correctional Facility shows Jeffrey Sandusky who was charged Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, with multiple charges of sexual offenses involving children. Jeffrey Sandusky is one of former Penn State assistant coach Jerry Sandusky's sons who is serving a lengthy prison sentence for sexual abuse. (Centre County Correctional Facility via AP)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – State College residents and victim advocacy groups said the news about convicted pedophile Jerry Sandusky’s adopted son facing sex assault charges opens old wounds in the community.

Jeffrey Sandusky, 41, was arraigned in Bellefonte on 14 charges involving allegations from two young girls. Pennsylvania State Police began their investigation on Sandusky in November 2016.

“You can’t even say it’s a tragedy because it really goes beyond that,” said David Stone, a State College resident of 14 years.

Andrea Fisher, CEO of Youth Services Bureau, called the news “tragic.” She said the Jerry Sandusky scandal brought the topic of sexual abuse to light in the community.

“It is critically important that we, as adults, not become so exhausted from this. That we stop talking about it and that we start stepping up because we always need to put children first.”

Fisher said the community is more prepared to tackle child sexual abuse, thanks to local programs providing training.

These programs include:

  • Centre County United Way
  • Centre County Women’s Resource Center
  • YMCA of Centre County
  • Youth Service Bureau

All groups formed a partnership to bring Stewards of Children, a prevention training program that teaches adults how to prevent, recognize, and react responsibly to child sexual abuse.

Jeffrey Sandusky’s bond is set for $200,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, February 22.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s