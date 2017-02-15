Sammarone leads Canfield past South Range

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield rallied past South Range 44-40 Wednesday night in the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week Wednesday night.

With the Cardinals trailing by one with eleven second left, Serena Sammarone stole the inbounds and was subsequently fouled. She connected on a pair of free throws to give Canfield the lead for good.

Sammarone finished with a game-high 21 points and seven steals in the win. Grace Mangapora added 8 points in the win, while Brittany Coonce tallied 6.

Maddie Durkin led the Raiders with a double-double. She finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Samantha Patrone also reached double-figures, finishing with 10.

South Range ends the regular season with a record of 11-11. The Raiders return to action February 22nd against East Palestine in the Division III Sectional Semifinals.

Canfield concludes the regular season at 14-7. The Cardinals will host Walsh Jesuit in the Division I Sectional Finals on February 23rd.