Sharpsville murder, kidnapping suspect appears in court

Antonio Velazquez-Rupert appeared in district court in Sharon Wednesday morning for a hearing

By Published: Updated:
Antonio Velasquez Rupert, charged with homicide and kidnapping

SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The man accused of killing a Sharpsville woman and then abducting their baby will stand trial in Mercer County.

Antonio Velazquez-Rupert is facing criminal homicide and kidnapping charges. He appeared in district court in Sharon Wednesday morning for a hearing.

Police say he killed his girlfriend, Amanda Downs, at her apartment New Year’s Eve and then took off with the couple’s eight-month-old daughter.

He was caught a few days later in the Reading area in northeastern Pennsylvania after an Amber Alert was issued.

He remains in the Mercer County Jail on $2 million bond.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s