Storm Team 27: Colder with scattered snow

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

It will be colder and blustery today with scattered snow showers. The heavier snow showers will be in the afternoon into tonight. These will be Lake Effect snow showers that will result in bursts of snow over isolated locations. The colder weather will end by late week with a big warming trend into the weekend.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. Blustery. Scattered snow showers. Around 1” or less. (80%)

High: 32

Tonight: Scattered snow showers. Blustery. Trace to 2” if caught under heavier Lake Effect snow bands. (70%)

Low: 20

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers early. (40%)

High: 27

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 40 Low: 17

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 55 Low: 30

Sunday: Party sunny.

High: 56 Low: 38

Monday: Party sunny.

High: 58 Low: 38

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 58 Low: 44

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 49 Low: 40

