Storm Team 27: Lake effect snow showers overnight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Lake Effect snow showers are expected overnight. Snow accumulation will range from a trace to 2 inches in spots. Isolated areas may see up to 3 inches in the northern snowbelt by morning. Temperatures will drop toward 20. Look for a chance for snow showers early Thursday with better weather through the day. Highs will build into the upper 20’s. Better weather and warmer temperatures expected into the weekend.

Forecast:

Tonight: Scattered snow showers. Blustery. Trace to 2” if caught under heavier Lake Effect snow bands up to 3” in snowbelt. (60%)

Low: 20

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers early. Little additional accumulation. (40%)

High: 28

Thursday night: Partly to mostly cloudy.

Low: 18

Friday: Mostly cloudy to Partly sunny.

High: 44

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 56 Low: 36

Sunday: Party sunny.

High: 55 Low: 38

Monday: Party sunny.

High: 59 Low: 35

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for rain showers. (30%)

High: 53 Low: 40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (30%)

High: 52 Low: 39

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 43 Low: 35

