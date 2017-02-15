Storm Team 27: Lake effect snow showers overnight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Lake Effect snow showers are expected overnight.  Snow accumulation will range from a trace to 2 inches in spots.  Isolated areas may see up to 3 inches in the northern snowbelt by morning.  Temperatures will drop toward 20.  Look for a chance for snow showers early Thursday with better weather through the day.  Highs will build into the upper 20’s.  Better weather and warmer temperatures expected into the weekend.

Forecast:

Tonight: Scattered snow showers. Blustery. Trace to 2” if caught under heavier Lake Effect snow bands up to 3” in snowbelt. (60%)
Low: 20

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers early. Little additional accumulation. (40%)
High: 28

Thursday night: Partly to mostly cloudy.
Low: 18

Friday: Mostly cloudy to Partly sunny.
High: 44

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 56 Low: 36

Sunday: Party sunny.
High: 55 Low: 38

Monday: Party sunny.
High: 59 Low: 35

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for rain showers. (30%)
High: 53 Low: 40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (30%)
High: 52 Low: 39

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 43 Low: 35

