Trial underway for Pa. teen police say took selfie with corpse

By Published: Updated:
court generic

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) – A trial is underway for an 18-year-old Pennsylvania man accused of fatally shooting a friend in the face and then taking a selfie with the victim’s body.

Two officers testified Tuesday that Maxwell Morton, then 16, showed little emotion or concern about the Feb. 2015 shooting of 16-year-old Ryan Mangan.

Westmoreland County Detective James Williams told jurors “when he described pulling the trigger, he had a little smirk on his face.”

Police contend Morton took a photograph of himself with Mangan’s body minutes after the shooting and an hour later sent the image via Snapchat while he played online video games with a teen in Wisconsin.

The defense has argued that the teens were playing with the gun and it accidentally fired.

The judge ruled Monday the selfie can be seen by the jury.

