Ursuline’s Comer notches 1,000th point in win

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline Senior Simone Comer scored her 1,000th career point in a 63-51 Irish win over Boardman.

Comer finished with 26 points in the win for the Irish.

Dayshanette Harris added 15 points in the victory.

Boardman was led by Lauren Gabriele who finished with 24 points. Jenna Vivo added 16 points in the setback for the Spartans.

The loss snapped a three-game win streak for the Spartans, who end the regular season with a record of 12-10.

With the win, Ursuline improves to 12-10 overall on the season.

