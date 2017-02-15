Youngstown crime activity: Suspect identified by blood at crime scene

Wednesday, February 8

10 a.m. – 100 block of Fifth Ave., Curtis Cooper, Jr., 20, turned himself in on a felonious assault warrant.

4:49 p.m. – 100 block of E. Wood St., Brady Stewart, 58, charged with possession of cocaine. Stewart was arrested after an investigation of a marijuana smell at YMHA apartments. Police said Stewart admitted that a friend had smoked marijuana in the apartment, and police reported finding several smoked marijuana cigarettes and a bag containing cocaine.

Saturday, February 11

11:11 p.m. – 700 block of Fairgreen Ave., a woman reported that the father of her children broke several electronics in the home and then poured sugar in the gas tank of her car during a fight. She said he threatened to return later and slash her tires.

11:24 p.m. – Hillman Street at Cohasset Drive, Whim Jenkins, 54, charged with possession of cocaine and cited for brake lights required.

Monday, February 13

1:20 a.m. – 3100 block of South Ave., a woman told police that her co-worker’s fiancée tried to burn her house down. She said she saw the woman near her home and chased her away. Police said a gas can was found nearby.

4:10 p.m. – 1700 block of Market St., Derrick Slocum, 51, arrested on a warrant for breaking and entering. Police said Slocum broke into Northside Muffler through a window and took money. Police said he was identified by blood left at the scene.

Tuesday, February 14

2:03 a.m. – Shirley Road, a woman reported hearing a loud bang and found a person had kicked in the back door of her home and ran from the area. Police couldn’t find the person.

7:05 a.m. – Interstate 680 south, Kalissa Joseph, 23, charged with failure to control a motor vehicle and driving without a valid license. Police said Joseph, who said she never had a driver’s license, was found to be at fault for a crash on Interstate 680.

9:39 a.m. – 100 block of E. Federal Plaza, Peter Harasyn, 37, of Austintown, arrested and charged with inducing panic, public intoxication, and open container. Police said Harasyn, who was drunk, told a student at Eastern Gateway Community College that he had a bomb. When questioned, Harasyn told police that he had dynamite, although none was found, a police report said.

2:45 p.m. – Wardle and Dudley avenues, police discovered the body of a man who had been shot.

4:15 p.m. – 100 block of E. Boston Ave., Odis Simmons, 33, charged with failure to signal a turn and failure to reinstate license. Gary Ryan, Jr., 30, charged with open container. Police said Ryan tried to conceal an open bottle of Hennessy during a traffic stop in which Simmons was found not to have a valid license.

5:11 p.m. – 2500 block of Market St., Nicholas Gianfrancesco, 27, arrested on a warrant and charged with drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. Police said Gianfrancesco was in a car parked near the fence line of McDonald’s and was seen unraveling a rope that was tied around his forearm. Police said Gianfrancesco threw a needle underneath the seat, and two burnt metal spoons were found in the car.

5:12 p.m. – Hillman Street and Laclede Avenue, Keith Brooks, 54, arrested and charged with driving under suspension, possession of drugs (fentanyl) and drug paraphernalia. Michelle Walp, 30, of Campbell, charged with possession of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

11:31 p.m. – 800 block of Cambridge Ave., a man reported receiving a threatening message from his son, who threatened to burn his house down while he was in it.

