Bond set for Masury man accused of shooting teen in stomach

Samual Sanford told police that the shooting was accidental because he didn't believe the gun was loaded

By Published: Updated:
Police say 25-year-old Samual Sanford shot a 14-year-old Michael Davis, Jr. in the stomach last weekend. The teen went to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Masury man accused of shooting a teenager was in court Thursday morning in Trumbull County.

Police say 25-year-old Samual Sanford shot a 14-year-old Michael Davis, Jr. in the stomach last weekend. The teen went to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Sanford is charged with felonious assault and receiving stolen property because the gun involved was found to be stolen more than 20 years ago.

Sanford told police that the shooting was accidental. He admitted to pointing the gun and pulling the trigger, but he believed it was unloaded.

The judge gave Sanford a $150,000 bond and told him that he’s not allowed to have any contact with the victim.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s