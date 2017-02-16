Cheese sold in Ohio recalled for possible Listeria contamination

Guggisberg Cheese Inc. is recalling various Colby-type cheeses

By Published: Updated:
Guggisberg Cheese recall

Ohio (WKBN) – Guggisberg Cheese Inc. is recalling various Colby-type cheeses sold in Ohio due to a potential contamination of Listeria.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The affected products were manufactured both by Guggisberg Cheese, Inc. and by Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC under the Guggisberg label. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration listed all of the affected products on its website. 

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The products were manufactured between September 1, 2016 and January 27, 2017. These products were packaged in clear plastic and sold primarily in retail stores at deli counters and deli cases located in Ohio and other states.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact Ursula Bennett at 330-893-2500.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s