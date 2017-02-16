Clarence C. Bowser, Jr. Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Clarence C. Bowser, Jr. passed away on Thursday, February 16 in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Clarence was born in Renfrew, Pennsylvania on April 2, 1922, the son of Cora (Clay) and Clarence Bowser, Sr.

He worked at Wheatland Tube Company as a millwright, retiring in 1984, then became a full-time minister.

Clarence was a member of Sharon Baptist Church.

He leaves behind his wife, Dorothea (Littlewood) Bowser; three daughters, Becky (Kenn) Hodil, Joanne Brinker and Bonnie (Richard) Robertson; a son, Rev. Paul (Sandra) Bowser; 11 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

His parents preceded him in death.

Visitation will be held Monday, February 20 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, February 21 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory in Hermitage.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 21 at the funeral home.

