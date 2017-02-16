Demolished building in Youngstown clears view for Boys and Girls club

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An old Youngstown building is being torn down as part of a revitalization project on the city’s south side.

Over the past three days, workers have been taking down the old Red and White Market on Market Street.

The project is a group effort involving the city of Youngstown, Community Corrections Association (CCA) and the Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown.

Once the building is completely demolished and removed the land space will be landscaped.

The market used to block the Boys and Girls Club building, but now drivers on Market Street can see the building, creating a visual reminder that the club is operating in the city.

“You’ll be able to see the club and see all the fun activities that are going on with all of our youth. No one really knows it but 100 kids a day go through here,” Germaine McAlpine, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown.

Mayor John McNally says the city will have invested $17,000 in the project through equipment and work hours. CCA took care of removing asbestos from the building.

