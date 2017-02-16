EGCC Gators Announces First Round of Baseball Recruits

Youngstown, OH (WKBN) – Eastern Gateway Community College has announced its first round of recruits for the inaugural 2018 baseball season.

The following athletes have committed to joining the Gator family:

Justin Humphrey RHP/3B, Newton Falls, Ohio HS

Jake Rudzik RHP/1B, Struthers, Ohio HS

Trevor Durlaski OF, Cleveland, Ohio, Home School

Gino Demonaco OF, New Castle, Pa., West Middlesex HS

Nick Benson RHP/C, New Castle, Pa., Shenango HS

Danny Joyce RHP, Boardman, Ohio HS

John Zizzo, the athletic director at EGCC, said this signals an excellent start to the process of building out a competitive team, “It is with great excitement that we announce the first group of Eastern Gateway Community College baseball recruits for the 2017-2018 school year. After several months of preparation it is very gratifying to see the hard work of many people at EGCC form the first ever Gator athletic team. President Jimmie Bruce, Head Coach Jason Stanford and Assistant Coach Phil Panno have worked tirelessly to bring our program to this point. There is however, much work to be done. Coach Stanford will announce fifteen to twenty more signees, to round out the roster,before the next school year.”

The EGCC Gators baseball team will begin training in late August with the start of the 2017 fall semester. The team will play its inaugural season in the OCCAC in the 2018 spring semester.