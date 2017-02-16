Louise (Julius) Alesafis Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Monday, February 20, at 9:30 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church, with Rev. Richard Murphy officiating, for Louise (Julius) Alesafis, 91, who passed away Thursday, February 16, at Greenbriar Healthcare Center in Boardman.

Louise was born April 30, 1925, in Weirton, West Virginia. She was the daughter of Paul and Mary Rubino Julius.

She was raised in Campbell and was a 1943 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

Upon graduation she began working at MacKenzie Muffler in Youngstown and continued to do so for almost forty years. She then worked part-time at her dear friend’s clothing shop, Margie’s Golden Needle.

Louise was a member of St. Elizabeth Roman Catholic Church until it closed, when she then joined St. Lucy Roman Catholic Church.

Louise was known to be an avid shopper with a unique sense of style. She was also very physically active and walked four miles a day into her 80s. She enjoyed visiting family in Florida, who were very dear to her, as well as taking short getaways with family and friends.

Though Louise and her husband did not have any children of their own, they served as second parents to their many nieces and nephews. They were very generous with both their time and money to all of their family and friends. She will always be remembered by one of her most stated phrases, “I love you more.”

Louise is preceded in death by her husband, John “Pappy” Alesafis, whom she married in 1948; her parents, Paul and Mary Julius; her sister, Rose (Carl) Snitzer and her nephew, Michael (Deborah) Kmetz.

Louise leaves to cherish her memory her sister, Carmel (Joe) Cunning and brother, Pasquale “Jimmy” (Patricia) Julius; many nieces and nephews, whom she was very close to, especially Patrick (Maleen) Cunning, Deborah (Michael) Kmetz, Richard (Caliope) Cunning and John (Lisa) Antonas and her good friend, Dolly Torba. She also leaves behind many great-nieces and nephews whom she viewed as her own grandchildren.

The Alesafis family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Sunday, February 19 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

