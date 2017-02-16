Mary O. (Pepe) Wilson Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Mary O. Wilson passed away Thursday, February 16, 2017 at the Hospice House in Poland.

Mary was born August 31, 1933 in Warren a daughter of the late Frank and Rose (Lato) Pepe.

Mary was a real estate agent for Century 21 for many years.

Mary will be sadly missed by her husband of 66 years, Robert H. Wilson; her sons, Robert R. Wilson of Niles and David Wilson of Columbus; her sister, Toni Spong; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Diane E. Wilson; two sisters and three brothers.

There will be no services, cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 17 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.