Pa. preschool teacher charged with sex assault of 3-year-old

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A preschool teacher at a suburban Philadelphia Roman Catholic school has been charged with sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl.

According to an affidavit, 32-year-old Michael Barbee, of Yeadon, Pennsylvania, is accused of forcibly touching the girl during nap time. Online court records don’t list an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Barbee teaches at Saint Francis of Assisi School’s Early Learning Center in Norristown.

Kenneth Gavin, a spokesman for the archdiocese, said Saint Francis Parish placed Barbee on administrative leave Friday after learning of the criminal investigation.

He said the charges are “serious and disturbing.”

Police said they began investigating Barbee after the child complained of pain.

Barbee faces multiple child sex assault counts.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

