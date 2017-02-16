Police in Dayton suburb find dead infant in trash can

TROTWOOD, Ohio (AP) – Police in a Dayton suburb are investigating the death of an infant found in a trash bin.

Trotwood police said the baby died in early February and the body was found discarded in a residential trash container in the southwest Ohio city.

They said the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has performed an autopsy, but the cause of the death is still pending.

Police said the infant’s mother has said the baby was stillborn.

Police said they will decide on charges after the cause of death is determined.

