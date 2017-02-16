Man shot on porch at house in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating a shooting that happened a house in the 2000 block of West Market Street.

A man who said he came to the house to get money owed to him was shot in the leg on the front porch, according to police.

The shooter took off but police say they now have the suspect in custody and are filing charges.

The victim suffered non-life threatening and is being treated at a local hospital.

