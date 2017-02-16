Roberta Jean Fruit Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Roberta Jean Fruit, age 85, of Youngstown, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2017.

Born March 8, 1931 in Indiana, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Wilbur C. and Isabelle (Paton) Donahey.

Jean worked as a clerk for Packard Electric and she was the owner/operator of Afterthought Antiques.

She was active in school and church activities.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Reverend Richard “Dick” Fruit whom she married on June 28, 1968; her four children, Bobbie Jean (Don) Prozy, Debbie Jane (Tom) Butcher, William Clyde “Bill” (Judy) Hammond and Richard Paul (April) Fruit; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and sisters, Ruth Plekowski and Mary Jane Probst, as well as many nephews and nieces.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Isabelle Jones.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Lane Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 2:00 p.m., where friends will be received one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 20 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.