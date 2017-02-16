Roy Duane Stillman, Jr. Obituary

ANDOVER, Ohio – Roy Duane Stillman, Jr., age 45, died at his home with his family by his side on Thursday, February 16, 2017.

He was born on July 18, 1971, the son of Blodwen L. (Seaborn) and Roy Duane Stillman, Sr.

Roy graduated from Pymatuning Valley High School in 1989.

He has worked for Sidley’s of Thompson, Ohio, Delphi of Warren, Ohio, Kraftmaid of Middlefield, Ohio and for the Ashtabula Railroad.

A big part of Roy’s life was being a part of the 29th Division of a the Civil War Re-enactments. He had a big heart and loved whomever he met and was know for his chivalry in this day where it’s hard to come by.

Roy is preceded in death by his father, Roy D. Stillman, Sr. and his grandparents.

Survivors include his mother, Bonnie L. Stillman of Andover, Ohio; his sister, Karla (Ed) Reynolds of Andover, Ohio; his Uncle Bill Seaborn of Sarasota, Florida and many cousins.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio.

Calling hours will be Saturday, February 18t from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Andover.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family.

An online guestbook is available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

