Storm Team 27: Cold, snow ending

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)
WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Lake Effect snow showers taper off this afternoon. Highs will build into the upper 20s. Better weather and warmer temperatures expected into the weekend.
Forecast:
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers taper off this afternoon. Little additional accumulation. (20%)
High: 28
Thursday night: Partly to mostly cloudy.
Low: 18
Friday: Mostly cloudy to Partly sunny.
High: 44
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 56 Low: 36
Sunday: Party sunny.
High: 55 Low: 38
Monday: Party sunny.
High: 59 Low: 35
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for rain showers. (30%)
High: 53 Low: 40
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (30%)
High: 52 Low: 39
Thursday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 43 Low: 35
