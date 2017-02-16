Storm Team 27: Cold with snow this morning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)
Lake Effect snow showers will continue this morning. Snow accumulation will range from a trace to 2 inches in spots. Isolated areas may see up to 3 inches. Temperatures will drop toward 20. Look for a chance for snow showers early Thursday with better weather through the day. Highs will build into the upper 20’s. Better weather and warmer temperatures expected into the weekend.
Forecast:
Thursday: Snow showers early. Little additional accumulation. (40%) Mostly cloudy
High: 28
Thursday night: Partly to mostly cloudy.
Low: 18
Friday: Mostly cloudy to Partly sunny.
High: 44
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 56 Low: 36
Sunday: Party sunny.
High: 55 Low: 38
Monday: Party sunny.
High: 59 Low: 35
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for rain showers. (30%)
High: 53 Low: 40
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (30%)
High: 52 Low: 39
Thursday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 43 Low: 35
