Valley Christian’s Snyder tops career scoring list

Snyder finished with 13 points on the night, and now has 1,013 points in her career

Valley Christian's India Snyder became the school's all-time leading scorer in a 69-25 win over Heartland Christian.

The milestone tops both the Eagles’ girls and boys basketball programs. The record was previously held by Kara Cooper who finished her career at Valley Christian with 1,001 points.

Snyder finished with 13 points on the night, and now has  1,013 points in her career. Daisjha Parks led the way for the Eagles with 24 points.  Imane Snyder tallied 16 in the victory.

Heartland Christian was led by Sydney Ogden who finished with a team-high 18 points.

The Lady Lions end the regular season with a record of 1-20.

Valley Christian ends the regular season with a record of 12-10.

