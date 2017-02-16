ValleyCare hospitals sold to Steward Health Care

Northside Medical Center, Trumbull Memorial, Hillside Rehabilitation and Sharon Regional are included in the sale

By Published: Updated:
northside-medical-center-sign

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four local hospitals have been sold.

Community Health Systems, Inc. signed an agreement to be affiliated with Steward Health Care LLC. The acquisition includes the sale of the hospital and associated assets.

The acquisition includes ValleyCare Health System of Ohio hospitals — Northside Medical Center in Youngstown, Trumbull Memorial Hospital and Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital in Warren and Sharon Regional Health System in Sharon, Pa.

“Our hospital plays a crucial role in providing convenient and quality health care for our patients,” said John Walsh, chief executive officer of Trumbull Memorial Hospital. “Steward Health Care will help us maintain our critical position as an anchor institution and employer in the community.”

A press release from ValleyCare said the purchase agreement includes a commitment from Steward Health Care to offer employment to all active employees in good standing when the transaction is complete. Privileges will continue for all physicians in good standing on the medical staff, ValleyCare said.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of this year, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

WKBN is working to get more details on the sale and how it will affect local workers. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News starting at 5 p.m. for updates.

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s