ValleyCare hospitals sold to Steward Health Care

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four local hospitals have been sold.

Community Health Systems, Inc. signed an agreement to be affiliated with Steward Health Care LLC. The acquisition includes the sale of the hospital and associated assets.

The acquisition includes ValleyCare Health System of Ohio hospitals — Northside Medical Center in Youngstown, Trumbull Memorial Hospital and Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital in Warren and Sharon Regional Health System in Sharon, Pa.

“Our hospital plays a crucial role in providing convenient and quality health care for our patients,” said John Walsh, chief executive officer of Trumbull Memorial Hospital. “Steward Health Care will help us maintain our critical position as an anchor institution and employer in the community.”

A press release from ValleyCare said the purchase agreement includes a commitment from Steward Health Care to offer employment to all active employees in good standing when the transaction is complete. Privileges will continue for all physicians in good standing on the medical staff, ValleyCare said.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of this year, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

WKBN is working to get more details on the sale and how it will affect local workers. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News starting at 5 p.m. for updates.