Valley’s India Snyder reaches milestone and ready for more

Youngstown, OH (WKBN) – Valley Christian junior India Snyder reached 1,000 career points Wednesday night during the Eagle’s 60-47 loss to Cleveland Central Catholic. Snyder scored 16 points, tying the current school record held by Kara Cooper (2007).

Thursday night, Snyder will look to become Valley Christian’s all-time leading scorer when the Eagles host Heartland Christian. Her first point will break that record.

As a sophomore, Snyder was also the first female athlete at Valley Christian to qualify for the State Track and Field meet in Columbus. She placed 5th overall in the long jump.

India’s twin sister Imane is also on pace to achive the same 1,000 point milestone. She currently has 765 career points.