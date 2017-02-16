Valley’s India Snyder reaches milestone and ready for more

Valley Christian junior Indian Snyder reached 1,000 career points Wednesday night

By Published: Updated:
India Snyder, Valley Christian basketball

Youngstown, OH (WKBN) – Valley Christian junior India Snyder reached 1,000 career points Wednesday night during the Eagle’s 60-47 loss to Cleveland Central Catholic. Snyder scored 16 points, tying the current school record held by Kara Cooper (2007).

Thursday night, Snyder will look to become Valley Christian’s all-time leading scorer when the Eagles host Heartland Christian. Her first point will break that record.

As a sophomore, Snyder was also the first female athlete at Valley Christian to qualify for the State Track and Field meet in Columbus. She placed 5th overall in the long jump.

India’s twin sister Imane is also on pace to achive the same 1,000 point milestone. She currently has 765 career points.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s