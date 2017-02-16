Warren crime activity: Warren Harding schoolwork found in stolen car

Saturday, February 11

10:25 p.m. – 3200 block of Foster Drive NE, police said a 35-year-old man came to North Side Hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg. The man’s father said he heard what sounded like a gunshot but said his son told him it was from a “blank gun.” Police said no shell casings were found in the home, but a small smear of blood was found on the floor near the door.

Sunday, February 12

5:37 p.m. – 900 block of Oak St. SW, a man reported that his revolver was stolen from his coat pocket. The man said he had been at the Leavittsburg Church of God and Wayside Restaurant in Champion before noticing the firearm was missing.

Monday, February 13

9:23 a.m. – 1300 block of Francis Ave. SE, a man said his girlfriend woke up and saw his neighbor in the house. She said the man ran when she screamed. Police said the suspect’s wife told the couple that she kicked him out of the house a day prior because he has a bad drug habit.

2:58 p.m. – 3500 block of Dunstan Drive NW, a woman reported that her car went missing from a business on Mahoning Avenue. She said the business still had the keys to her car but didn’t know what happened to it.

Tuesday, February 14

1:26 a.m. – 1100 block of NW Roberts Ave., a woman reported that her silver Pontiac Sunfire was stolen from an apartment complex. She had left the keys in the car and the door unlocked, police said. The car was found after it was totaled in an accident in Youngstown.

2:39 a.m. – 1300 block of Market St., a nurse at Trumbull Memorial Hospital reported that she was assaulted by a patient. The patient was then restrained by other staff and security.

1:03 p.m. – Clearance Avenue SE, a man reported that he was assaulted by his landlord, who he said struck him in the leg with a large object.

3:44 p.m. – 700 block of Buckeye St. NW, a man reported that he was punched by another man after an argument over $5 and some DVDs. He told police that the man then threw his medical papers over the balcony. Police said the suspect denied punching the man but said there was an argument involving pushing.

Wednesday, February 15

3:09 a.m. – 100 block of N. Park Ave. Michael Sallaz, 55, arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. A woman at the Best Western Park Hotel said Sallaz told her that he was desperate and wanted money. She said he had his hand in his jacket pocket and told her “I’ll pop a cap in your (expletive),” demanding money.

12:16 p.m. – 200 block of Oak Knoll Ave. SE, reported theft of copper pipes from a vacant property.

3:16 p.m. – 1000 block of Trumbull Ave. SE, police were called to look into three emails that a man said were inappropriate and that he wanted to be investigated.

7:15 p.m. – South Feederle Drive SE and Hazelwood Avenue SE, police said two people ran from a car that was reported stolen from Howland. Police couldn’t find the suspects but said they found a book bag in the car as well as Warren G. Harding school work with the name of two boys.

9:03 p.m. – 1800 block of West Ave., Tre Vaughn Walker, 24, arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, having weapons under disability, driving under suspension, left of center and failure to control. Police were investigating a report of a suspicious person walking through yards and wearing a mask. During a traffic stop, an unidentified passenger ran, dropping a glove and a gun. Police were unable to find the man but arrested the driver, Walker.

Thursday, February 16

6:31 a.m. – 3600 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, reported break-in at Serv-Pro.

