CIA director: Agency isn’t hiding intelligence from Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA director says the agency is providing President Donald Trump with the best intelligence it can, disputing reports that the spy community is withholding information from the commander in chief.

In a statement Thursday, CIA Director Mike Pompeo says the CIA does not, has not and will never hide intelligence from the president.

He says the agency is not aware of any instance where this has occurred.

Pompeo is dismissing news reports claiming intelligence officials were keeping information from Trump, and notes the reports did not cite any examples. Pompeo says the claims damage the integrity of thousands of professional U.S. intelligence officers.