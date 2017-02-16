Youngstown man charged with selling heroin, illegal gun possession

James Neail is charged with five counts of distribution of heroin and with being a felon in possession of firearms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man has been indicted by a federal grand jury, accused of selling heroin and illegally having firearms.

James K. Neail, 33, is charged with five counts of distribution of heroin and with being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Neail sold heroin on multiple occasions in September 2016 in the Youngstown area, according to the indictment. He is also accused of having guns, although a past conviction for conspiracy to commit unlawful conduct relating to RICO makes gun possession illegal.

Neail was investigated by the FBI and Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys David M. Toepfer and Ranya Elzein.

