Youngstown man charged with threatening, raping two children

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is charged with raping two minors, according to an indictment by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Arnold Perry, Jr., 33, is charged with three counts of rape, three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, and one count of sexual battery.

He is accused of raping a 12-year-old in the spring of last year — a charge punishable by life in prison, according to the indictment.

The indictment says Perry also raped a teenager, who was 13 and 14 years old at the time, from November 2015 to May 2016.

On three occasions, the indictment says he threatened the victims.

Perry committed at least one act while the victim was unaware of what was happening, according to the indictment.

