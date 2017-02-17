1 injured in Austintown apartment fire

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was injured in an apartment fire in Austintown Thursday night.

Crews were called to the Westchester Apartments on Westchester Drive about 11:45 p.m. on reports of a grease fire. When they arrived, flames were coming from the front of the unit.

Austintown Fire Chief Andy Frost said the residents attempted to put the fire out but couldn’t. The fire then spread through the apartment.

One person was able to make it out safely but another person was injured. Frost said he didn’t know the extent of that person’s injuries but didn’t think they were life-threatening.

Frost said initially they had an issue with the water supply while trying to put the fire out.

“We had a frozen hydrant. We called out the tanker from Canfield but we were actually able to thaw it and got it going,” Frost said.

The apartment building was evacuated. Frost said they are hoping to segregate the burned unit so the other residents can return to their apartments.