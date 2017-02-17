Austintown schools disinfecting buildings to keep flu virus at bay

As a preventative measure, the Austintown School District is disinfecting all of its buildings in hopes of keeping the virus at bay

By Published: Updated:
austintown local schools

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The flu season this year has been a critical one. Already, four children in Ohio have died from complications after contracting the virus. Two of those deaths were in Columbiana County.

As a preventative measure, the Austintown School District is disinfecting all of its buildings in hopes of keeping the virus at bay. Operations and Facilities Director Mal Culp said it’s something they’ve been doing every year since 2009 with the H1N1 outbreak.

“We are taking a spray disinfectant that we’ve used in the past that will kill the flu virus. It will kill it in a matter of minutes,” Culp said. “We are going to sanitize all the work surfaces for the additional protection during this time of year.”

The number of students out sick is a bit higher right now, so keeping everyone healthy is a priority.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s