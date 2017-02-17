Beecher Barker Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Beecher Barker, 89, went to be with his Lord at 4:25 p.m., Friday, February 17, 2017 at Hospice House with his daughter, Elaine and grandson, David by his side.

He was born on August 25, 1927 in Gimlet, Kentucky the son of Charles and Della Barker.

As a teenager, he moved to the Niles community.

He worked in fabricating and retired after 30 years from American Ladle and Furnace in Niles.

He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed country music, hunting, fishing and playing horseshoes with family and friends.

Beecher will sadly be missed and is survived by his daughter, Elaine (John) Westerfeld; grandson, David Packard; three great-grandchildren Branden, Noah and Nicholas Packard; three brothers, Leo of Niles, Thomas of Crestline, James of Elliott County, Kentucky and a sister, Ella Mae (Clifford) Porter of Morehead, Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma whom he married November 13, 1948 and who died November 26, 2007 and four brothers, Lowell, George, Henry and Talmadge Barker.

Calling Hours will be Monday, February 20, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home. The Funeral will be Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Don Barnes of the Cortland Christian Church will officiate.

Burial will be in Kerr Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to vew this tribute and send condolences.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Monday, February 20 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.