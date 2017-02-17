Bricks crumbling off Youngstown building create safety hazard

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A building in downtown Youngstown is falling apart, posing a danger to cars parked nearby.

Bricks are falling from the façade of 219 W. Boardman St. — the old Hannai Law building.

Abigail Beniston, who enforces code for the City of Youngstown, said the building has had code violations for the past two to three years. Issues with buckling bricks, however, only started a few months ago.

Earlier this week, several bricks fell and scattered on the ground below. A contractor cleaned them up.

Beniston said the owner of the building is dead and his estate is now in charge of the property. She said the city is working with the estate to get a resolution for it.

“We would like to see the building either repaired or demolished, but just rid of the safety factor.”

Beniston said the fire chief has looked at the building and determined it to be structurally sound. She said the Mahoning County Buildings Department has been contacted as well.

The city is working to get a handle on buildings all around Youngstown like this one. It’s part of the larger plan to tear down vacant buildings and revitalize Youngstown.

