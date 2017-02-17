Bristol boys earn 20th win and capture NAC Championship

Bristol Panthers High School Basketball - Bristolville, OH

Bristol, OH (WKBN) – Tommy Donadio led the way for Bristol with a game high 20 points in the Panther’s 58-51 win over Grand Valley Friday night. That marks the 2nd straight year Bristol has won the NAC Championship by beating Grand Valley.

Gage Elza added 13 points for the Panthers, and Phil Aliberti chipped in 10. Bristol improves to 20-1 on the year, and will wrap up the regular season next Tuesday against Liberty.

Grand Valley was led on scoring by Gordon Seger and Cody Osburn who both finished with 16 points each for the Mustangs.

