Carol A. Hindle Obituary

ANDOVER, Ohio – Carol A. Hindle, age 66, of Andover, Ohio, died Friday, February 17, 2017, at her home.

She was born February 21, 1950, in Conneaut, Ohio, a twin daughter of Harry R. and Dorothy G. (Winkle) Buckley.

Formerly of Andover, Carol was employed at Kaydee Manufacturing in Orwell, Ohio, and was a homemaker.

She attended the First Baptist Church of Andover.

Carol loved to paint yard ornaments, doing crafts and knitting afghans.

Carol married Edgar G. Hindle on August 24, 1968 and he preceded her in death on October 8, 2010. She was also preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Richard E. Buckley.

She is survived by her two daughters, Dottie A. (Daniel) Easton of Andover, Ohio and Jennifer R. (Michael) Rozman of Orwell, Ohio; her eight grandchildren, Samantha, Sabrina, Curtis, Nevaeh, Ravinn, Joshua, Mark and Austin; her eleven great-grandchildren; her twin sister, Carolyn L. Grigus of Hiram, Ohio; her sister, Janice M. Swygart of Decatur, Indiana and her two brothers, Larry R. Buckley of Conneaut, Ohio and Gary L. Buckley of Champion, Ohio.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 20, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St., Andover, Ohio with Pastor James Wimer officiating.

Burial will follow in Rocky Glen Cemetery in Adamsville, Pennsylvania.

Calling hours will be Monday, February 20 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association, 4500 Rockside Rd. Suite 380, Independence, Ohio 44131 or at www.diabetes.org. An online guestbook is available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.



