Court denies Youngstown school board’s appeal to House Bill 70

House Bill 70, known as the Youngstown Plan, placed a CEO in control of the struggling school district

The Youngstown City School Board struggled to come to an agreement at its meeting.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown City School Board’s appeal to stop House Bill 70 has been denied, according to Board member Dario Hunter.

House Bill 70, known as the Youngstown Plan, placed a CEO in control of the struggling school district.

It doesn’t mean the fight is over, but it is a setback.

The bill has been challenged since it was put in place, but the court has rejected the legal arguments in the preliminary injunction. The school board has spent money fighting the measure and could still sue, trying to get the law overturned.

