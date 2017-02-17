Farmers National Bank in Canfield gets robbed, no one harmed

The plaza branch is closed until further notice

Canfield bank robbery

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Farmers National Bank plaza branch in Canfield was robbed Friday around 11:50 a.m.

The bank stated no associates or customers were harmed during the incident.

The Canfield Police Department said the suspect was pulled over on Route 164, inside city limits. Two other people were in the car with him, but no arrests have been made.

