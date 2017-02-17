Fire & Pelini lead Mooney past Fitch

Mooney will face Boardman tomorrow.

Cardinal Mooney Cardinals high school basketball

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mooney improves to 6-13 after their two-point road win tonight over Fitch, 42-40.

Since falling to Ursuline on the High School Basketball Game of the Week, the Cardinals have won two of their last three matchups. Anthony Fire led the way with 12 points tonight (8-12 FT). Pat Pelini registered 10 points and Jordan Stanford compiled 7 points.

Much like on Tuesday (to Marlington), the Falcons fell by two-points again. Emmanuel Dawkins scored a game-high 17 points sinking all six of his free throw tries for Fitch. Randy Smith added 8 for the Falcons.

Fitch (5-15) returns to action on Tuesday when they host the co-Northeastern Buckeye Conference champion Alliance. Mooney will welcome Boardman tomorrow.

