Helen Davis Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Helen Davis of Sharon passed away on Friday, February 17, 2017, in the hospital of Sharon Regional Health System, she was 90.

Mrs. Davis was born August 23, 1926, in Sharon, a daughter of Max and Julia Bocknac Luchey.

She was a lifelong resident of the area and attended Sharon School District.

Helen was employed for a brief time by the former Packard Electric Co. in Warren, Ohio. Most of her life she worked as a presser for dry cleaning businesses in Sharon, Warren and Niles.

Helen was a member of St. John’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Sharon.

She enjoyed cooking, her pets, going to amusement parks and playing bingo.

Helen was a former member of Women of the Moose, Lodge #55 in Farrell.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Richard Arlen Davis; a son, Richard A. Davis, Jr. and his wife, Susan of Vienna, Ohio; a grandson, Jeffery Michael Davis and his wife, Roxan of San Antonio, Texas; Four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Doss and five brothers, Nicholas, Metro, John, Peter and Michael Luchey.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St. in Sharon.

Funeral service will be 12:00 Noon, Wednesday at the funeral home, officiated by The Very Rev. Andrew Gall, pastor of St. John’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

Interment will be at St. John’s section of Oakwood Cemetery, Sharon.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



