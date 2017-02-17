Hundreds gather to support Rescue Mission at dinner fundraiser

The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley said more people are coming through its doors for help

By Published: Updated:
Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley benefit dinner.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) –  It was a night of fellowship Friday to raise money for the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

Around 300 people attended the annual dinner benefit at Antone’s Banquet Center in Boardman.

The fundraiser brings in money for the Rescue Mission’s general fund and covers things like keeping the lights on at the facility.

The Rescue Mission said more people are coming through its doors for help.

“People think sometimes it’s just people who have drug problems but really, there’s a spiral,” Lynn Wyant said. “Sometimes it’s someone who gets sick. When you get sick, then you lose your job, then you can’t pay your rent, and you might have couch-surfed around to all the family that you have and you have nowhere left to go. So there’s full families that come into the Mission.”

The Rescue Mission, which has been around since 1893, is thankful for all the support it gets from the community.

WKBN 27 First News This Morning Anchor Lauren Wood was the emcee for tonight’s event.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s