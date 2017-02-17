Hundreds gather to support Rescue Mission at dinner fundraiser

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a night of fellowship Friday to raise money for the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

Around 300 people attended the annual dinner benefit at Antone’s Banquet Center in Boardman.

The fundraiser brings in money for the Rescue Mission’s general fund and covers things like keeping the lights on at the facility.

The Rescue Mission said more people are coming through its doors for help.

“People think sometimes it’s just people who have drug problems but really, there’s a spiral,” Lynn Wyant said. “Sometimes it’s someone who gets sick. When you get sick, then you lose your job, then you can’t pay your rent, and you might have couch-surfed around to all the family that you have and you have nowhere left to go. So there’s full families that come into the Mission.”

The Rescue Mission, which has been around since 1893, is thankful for all the support it gets from the community.

WKBN 27 First News This Morning Anchor Lauren Wood was the emcee for tonight’s event.

