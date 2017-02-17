Jackson-Milton posts their 1st ITCL win over Ridge

Mineral Ridge has lost 9 straight.

Published:
Jackson Milton Blue Jays High School Basketball

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Jackson-Milton outscored Mineral Ridge 55-40 over the last three quarters to post their 6th win of the year by the score of 66-55. The Blue Jays snapped an 8-game skid.

Noah Laster led the Jays in scoring with 25 points. Eric Ostrowski connected on 5 three-point baskets to finish with 16. Jonathon Voland added 14.

After defeating Jackson-Milton on January 20 (91-78), the Rams have lost 9 in a row. Christian DiRando tallied 18 points while Jordan Zupko added 16 of his own. Daniel Breedlove closed out the contest with 12.

Jackson-Milton improves their record to 6-15.

Ridge (1-20) will welcome United on Tuesday.

