Janet Ann (Pavlick) Brauer Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Janet Ann (Pavlick) Brauer, 80, of Niles, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2017 at Autumn Hills Nursing Care Center.

Janet was born March 5, 1936, in Girard, Ohio, the daughter of George and Jennie (Perko) Pavlick.

Janet was a graduate of Girard High School and Huron Nursing School.

She had worked as a Registered Nurse for 45 years, retiring in 2000 from Northside Hospital in Youngstown.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 59 years, Raymond C. Brauer, whom she married September 28, 1957; her son, Raymond (Karla) Brauer of Alabama and Sandra Brauer of Niles; a brother, Walter Pavlick of Bonita Springs, Florida; four grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, George.

Private services will be held at Blackstone Funeral Home and Janet will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery.

The family requests any memorial contributions can be made to the donors charity of choice in Janet’s memory. Janet wanted it to be known that “she lived, she died, and she’s leaving on a jet plane….”. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to view this obituary and to send any condolences to the family.



