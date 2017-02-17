John Glenn’s widow turns 97, says she misses him ‘terribly’

John Glenn, the first American to orbit Earth, died Dec. 8 at the age of 95

Mercury astronaut John Glenn, and his wife, Annie Glenn ride in the back of a limosine with Vice-President Johnson during a parade in Glenn's honor, Feb. 26, 1962, in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — John Glenn’s widow says she misses her husband “terribly” and was touched by the outpouring of love and support when he died two months ago.

Annie Glenn turns 97 on Friday. On Thursday, she made her first public appearance since her husband’s memorial service, a reception at Ohio State University’s John Glenn College of Public Affairs.

Annie Glenn tells The Associated Press that she misses him but “there’s nothing I can do about it.”

Accompanied by her daughter, Lyn, Annie Glenn kissed hands and chatted Thursday as several dozen faculty, staff and students celebrated her birthday over cake and coffee.

