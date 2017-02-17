LaBrae boys remain undefeated with win at Howland

Howland, OH (WKBN) – LaBrae, the Number One ranked team in the state in Division III kept their perfect season intact with a 77-60 victory over Howland Friday night.

The victory did not come easy for the Vikings. Howland overcame a 10 point deficit early in the 1st quarter, and took the lead in the 2nd on a Nate Leventis three pointer.

LaBrae finished the 1st half on an 11-1 run headlined by an Aaron Iler dunk, and led at the break 39-29.

With the victory, LaBrae improves to 21-0 on the season, and will look to finish strong next Tuesday against undefeated South Range.

That matchup of unbeaten teams will be our WKBN 27 Game of the Week. The live broadcast can be seen Tuesday at 7pm on MyYTV, and live streamed on WKBN.com

