Maplewood eliminates Reynolds from Class AA playoffs

The Raiders' season comes to a close at 10-13.

By Published: Updated:
Reynolds Raiders High School Basketball

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Maplewood defeats Reynolds, 51-48, after trailing at halftime (21-17). The Tigers outscored the Raiders in the second half 34-27.

Maplewood (14-9) will face the top seed from Region 3 – Cambridge Springs – next Friday in the District 10 Class AA Quarterfinals. The Tigers have won three in a row.

The Tigers were led by a game-high 19 points from Jordan Johns, who connected on a pair of 3’s and went 3-4 from the line. Derek Glancy scored 9 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter.

The Raiders’ season comes to a close at 10-13. Reynolds had three players score in double figures: Devin Weaver (14), Adam Deschand (12) and Dylan McDanel (10). McDanel tallied 8 points in the final quarter. The Raiders ended the campaign by dropping five of their last seven outings.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s