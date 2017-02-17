Maplewood eliminates Reynolds from Class AA playoffs

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Maplewood defeats Reynolds, 51-48, after trailing at halftime (21-17). The Tigers outscored the Raiders in the second half 34-27.

Maplewood (14-9) will face the top seed from Region 3 – Cambridge Springs – next Friday in the District 10 Class AA Quarterfinals. The Tigers have won three in a row.

The Tigers were led by a game-high 19 points from Jordan Johns, who connected on a pair of 3’s and went 3-4 from the line. Derek Glancy scored 9 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter.

The Raiders’ season comes to a close at 10-13. Reynolds had three players score in double figures: Devin Weaver (14), Adam Deschand (12) and Dylan McDanel (10). McDanel tallied 8 points in the final quarter. The Raiders ended the campaign by dropping five of their last seven outings.