Officers need help to ID man stealing from cars in 3 communities

Police believe the man has been stealing from vehicles in Boardman, Poland, and Struthers

By Published: Updated:
Police are looking for a man stealing from cars in Poland, Boardman, and Struthers.

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for a man who may be responsible for several thefts from vehicles in Poland, Struthers, and Boardman.

Items have been reported stolen from vehicles in the Knollwood, Manor, and Shetland neighborhoods in Poland, as well as Struthers and Boardman.

Police are offering a reward for information leading to the man’s identification.

If you have any information, call Poland Police Det. Greg Wilson or Sgt. Dan Aracich at 330-757-8033.

Theft from cars in Poland, Boardman, Struthers


.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s