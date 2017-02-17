Officials close Penn State frat where pledge had fatal fall

Police said 19-year-old Timothy Piazza died after falling down stairs and help wasn't called for 12 hours

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – Authorities are shutting down a Penn State fraternity where a pledge was fatally injured in a fall down the stairs.

The university said Friday it’ll be at least five years before the Beta Theta Pi chapter might be allowed to regain status as a recognized fraternity. The fraternity’s national office said it’s closing the chapter.

The school is also maintaining an alcohol ban at social events at the main campus in State College for the rest of the spring semester and stopping fraternity recruiting until it can ensure effective anti-hazing measures are in place.

Police said 19-year-old Timothy Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey, was one of 14 pledges present Feb. 2 for a pledge acceptance ceremony.

Help wasn’t called until the next day. Piazza died at a hospital Feb. 4.

