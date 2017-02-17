Ohio lawmakers want taxes on feminine products eliminated

The state would miss $4 million a year in tax revenue if the "pink tax" was nixed

CINCINNATI (AP) – Lawmakers in Ohio have proposed a law that would remove sales taxes from feminine hygiene products.

House Bill 61’s two sponsors, state Reps. Greta Johnson of Akron and Brigid Kelly of Oakley, are pushing for feminine hygiene products to be considered “medically necessary.” This status makes feminine products tax exempt under Ohio law.

Kelly estimates that the state would miss $4 million a year in tax revenue if the “pink tax” was nixed.

Advocates of the proposed legislation say it could save women up to $1,700 in their lifetime.

The bill has to be assigned to a committee before it is considered or killed.

