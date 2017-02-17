Player of the Game: Poland’s Brandon Barringer

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland’s Brandon Barringer was named Player of the Game for his play in the Bulldogs 64-56 win over Canfield Friday night. The contest was broadcast LIVE in the High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV on February 17th.

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing.

Barringer finished with 18 points in the victory. He also added four rebounds and an assist, helping the Bulldogs complete the season-sweep of the Cardinals in the Battle of 224.