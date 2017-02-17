Police: Girard man pointed gun at woman during road-rage incident

Anthony Capaldi, 51, is charged with felonious assault and improperly handling firearms

By Published: Updated:
Armed Robbery, Shooting Generic

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said a Girard man is facing criminal charges after admitting to pointing a gun at a woman and her child during a road-rage incident.

The victim called police around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. She said she left Burger King and was headed left on State Street when a man in a white Jeep pulled up beside and began “acting crazy.”

She said the man made angry gestures at her and appeared upset by her driving. She said she tried to get away and was followed by the man, identified as 51-year-old Anthony Capaldi.

Capaldi, she said, then got out of his vehicle on a side street and pointed a gun at her.

The woman said she was scared because her 8-year-old daughter was in the car at the time.

Police tracked Capaldi to his home on Goist Lane by following tracks in the snow. According to a police report, Capaldi admitted to pointing the gun at the woman, saying he knew the gun and his anger issues would get him into trouble eventually.

Police said a witness also came forward, saying he saw the incident and Capaldi point the gun.

He is charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count of improperly handling a firearm. A preliminary hearing on the charges is set for 2 p.m. March 15.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s